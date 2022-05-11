US terms Imran’s allegations ‘propaganda’

Washington: The United States has once again categorically rejected the allegations of former Prime Minister Imran Khan by calling it propaganda, misinformation, and disinformation.

Following his ouster, Imran Khan has been vocal about the alleged involvement of the US in the regime change and has been constantly criticizing those involved in this ‘conspiracy.’

The US, in this regard, had also clarified their stance, rejecting any involvement in the ouster of Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion.

On Tuesday, the Department of State’s spokesperson Ned Price was asked in a press briefing to comment on whether this ‘anti-American’ narrative, propelled by Imran Khan, would affect the US-Pakistan diplomatic relation.

Responding to this, Ned Price said, “We are not going to let propaganda, misinformation, and disinformation – lies – get in the way of any bilateral relationship we have, including with the bilateral relationship we have with Pakistan, one we value.”

