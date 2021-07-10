US teenage girls jailed for killing Pakistani food delivery man in Washington

Two teenage US girls, who pleaded guilty to felony murder of a Pakistan-origin Uber Eats driver, have been sentenced to juvenile detention until they turn 21, American media reported.

A 14-year-old girl, who was 13 at the time of crime, and another 15-year-old will serve their sentence at detention controlled by the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services, as per the decision announced earlier this week.

The teenagers have been awarded the maximum sentence for what the judge remarked while announcing the verdict “terrible and devastating”.

The 15-year-old girl was handed sentence by a family court last month. The identity of the convicts has not been revealed as they fall under the category of minors.

Mohammad Anwar, 66, of Springfield, Virginia, worked as an Uber Eats driver. He was killed in March this year near Nationals Park.

According to police, the two girls shocked the Pakistani man by a stun gun and later tried to escape with his vehicle when he showed resistance to save his property.

A highly graphic video shows the suspected tried to drove away the car when the Pakistan elder man came up to overpower the driver but she continued to drive with door open and crashing the delivery van after short distance.

Washington DC: Pakistani-American Uber Eats driver killed by two girls aged who tried to carjack his car | Pakistan Observer#MuhammadAnwar #washingtonDC #PakistanObserver pic.twitter.com/ug43l1chAj — Pakistan Observer (@pakobserver) March 29, 2021

The man’s body can be seen laying on the ground at the end of the video.

The suspects belong to Southeast D.C. and Fort Washington, Maryland. , had been arrested at the scene and charged with felony murder and armed carjacking.