US team to embark on two-day tour of Pakistan today

Observer Report Islamabad

A seven-member US team, led by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, is all set for a two-day visit to Pakistan.

The delegation will arrive on October 7 and the Foreign Ministry wrote a letter to the aviation division for making arrangements.

The ministry directed the aviation officials that the visiting dignitaries be exempted from body search, photographing and the state lounge be allocated for them.

They will also be exempted from the PCR test, the letter said, adding that the ministry staff should be allowed access to the parking lot of the state lounge and five persons from the State Department and the US Embassy should be issued entry passes.

The visitors will hold discourse with the Pakistani leadership on the issue of Afghanistan. A couple of days ago, the deputy secretary of state praised Pakistan’s calls for an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

Since the announcement of US pullout plan in April, PM Imran Khan has been stressing the need for establishing an inclusive government in Afghanistan. “I repeat, I do not believe in military solutions,” he said in a recent interview.