US tariffs’ decision ‘prolongs market uncertainty’: EU

Brussels

The European Commission said Tuesday the United States had merely prolonged “market uncertainty” by its decision to hold off on imposing controversial tariffs on steel and aluminium from the EU, Canada and Mexico. “The US decision prolongs market uncertainty, which is already affecting business decisions,” the commission, the EU’s executive arm, said in a statement. “The EU should be fully and permanently exempted from these measures, as they cannot be justified on the grounds of national security.” US President Donald Trump on Monday held off on imposing controversial tariffs on steel and aluminium from Canada, Mexico and the European Union, offering them a 30-day reprieve after fears of a trade war spooked Wall Street. The 25 percent tariffs on steel and 10 percent duties on aluminium were set to go into effect on Tuesday, as temporary exemptions granted in March to Canada, Mexico, the EU and other US allies expired. “Overcapacity in the steel and aluminium sectors does not originate in the EU,” the European Commission’s statement said.—AFP