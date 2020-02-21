US, Taliban to sign peace accord on February 29

Saud Faisal

Astana, A possible venue for peace talks

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo has on Friday confirmed considerable progress in talks between United States and the Taliban to facilitate a political settlement to end the war in Afghanistan, reduce United States and Allied Forces presence, and ensure that no terrorist group ever uses Afghan soil to threaten the United States or our allies.

According to an official statement released by the Department of State, Secretary of State has confirmed that in consultation with the Afghan Govt., U.S. negotiators in Doha have come to an understanding with the Taliban on a significant and nationwide reduction in violence across Afghanistan.

Upon a successful implementation of this understanding, signing of the U.S.-Taliban agreement is expected to move forward, Secrtrary of State said.

Intra-Afghan negotiations is expected to start soon and will build on this fundamental step to deliver a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire and the future political roadmap for Afghanistan.

The State Department note added that “challenges remain, but the progress made in Doha provides hope and represents a real opportunity” adding the the United States calls on all Afghans to seize this moment.

The United States has also thanked the State of Qatar and all other allies and partners for their support of peace in Afghanistan.

Taliban spokesman, Suhail Shaheen has also confirmed today that after holding lengthy negotiations, Taliban and the United States have agreed to start pull out of foreing troops from Afghanistan.

Meanwhile diplomatic sources have confirmed that negotiating parties have expressed their readiness to hold future peace talks in Astana, Kazakhstan which has hosted series of talks on Syria preace process.

There have been thirteenth round of negotiations on the ceasefire in Syria conflict concluded in the Kazakh capital. The veneue of Astana for peace talks earn international confidence as Kazakhstan has maintained balance and indepdent ties with two major superpowers, the U.S. and Russia which play signifincant role in establishment of peace in the region.

Another Central Asian state, Uzbekistan is eager to host future Afghan mediation process and is enthusiastic to play a role in peace process.