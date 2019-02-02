US, Taliban talks on positive trajectory

NEWS & VIEWS

Mohammad Jamil

US and Taliban negotiators have agreed in principle to the framework of a deal that could pave the way for peace talks in Kabul and ultimately the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan. US Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said, “The Taliban have committed, to our satisfaction, to do what is necessary that would prevent Afghanistan from ever becoming a platform for international terrorist groups or individuals.” Washington agreed on the withdrawal of its approximately 14,000 troops from Afghanistan while the Taliban vowed to halt any terrorist attacks abroad from Afghan soil. Under the terms of the draft framework, the Taliban would promise to stop Afghan territory being used by terrorists. The draft requires the Taliban to agree to a ceasefire and to talk directly with the US-backed Afghan Government led by President Ashraf Ghani – two conditions which Taliban have not agreed to so far.

Nevertheless, Taliban leaders are sending positive vibes. Statement of their spokesman in Qatar that ‘they were not seeking monopoly on power in a future administration in Afghanistan but were looking for ways to co-exist with Afghan administration’ shows paradigm shift in their stance. On the other hand, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Wednesday that the “keys to war are in Islamabad, Quetta, Rawalpindi”, suggesting Pakistan was a safe haven for cross-border militant activities. He added that ‘key to peace was in Afghanistan’, as talks between Taliban and US officials on ending the 17-year war in Afghanistan appear to be gaining momentum. Earlier, he had expressed his doubts about a rushed process from which his ministers had been excluded, not realizing that the Taliban had already agreed to hold talks with the Afghan Government after concluding the agreement with the US. President Ghani should wait for finalization of the deal.

Pakistan’s role in peace efforts and persuading the Taliban to come to the negotiating table has been acknowledged by the US. Both sides appear to be serious for ending 17-year conflict. Of course, Pakistan would be happy to see reduced India’s influence in Afghanistan, as support to the PTM and TTP from Afghan and Indian agencies is likely to dry up. Durand Line and Pakhtunistan issues peddled for decades at the behest of Afghanistan and India were buried under the rubble of Afghan jihad. President Ghani said the other day that 45000 personnel of Afghan National Army have been killed since 2014. The question is whether he wants to see more deaths of ANF personnel and also civilians after total withdrawal of US forces? Instead of preparing the ground for national reconciliation and accommodating the Taliban, President Ghani is trying to throw spanner in the works.

Last year, President Ashraf Ghani had made an offer to the Taliban for talks without preconditions during his address in the Kabul Process for Peace and Security Cooperation meeting, which was aimed at finding negotiated settlement to the country’s lingering crisis. New measures for the peace and reconciliation efforts included a ceasefire, recognition of the Taliban as a political force, making efforts for trust-building process as well as holding free and fair elections. “If we did not have the confidence and assurance that a peaceful and stable future is within our grasp, we might have lost the will to forge ahead”, Ashraf Ghani said, adding that the Afghan government was ready for amendment in the country’s constitution. The new peace map included releasing Taliban prisoners and removing some Taliban leaders’ names from international sanction lists as well as opening an office for Taliban in Kabul or other Afghanistan cities.

Meanwhile, US intelligence agencies have warned that neither the Taliban nor Afghan government can win the war, even if the US and coalition support remains at the present level. Afghan Government will have to accept the ground realities and give due share to the Taliban in the government to bring peace and to avert major disaster. Present Ghani Government should realize that after US forces’ withdrawal, the US may stop funding ANF, and it will not be possible for Afghan government to maintain and sustain the present level of ANF and police. Last year, the Washington Post had published a treatise authored by Pamela Constable and Haq Nawaz Khan, which was supportive of the PTM, and highlighted the outpourings of its leaders maligning Pakistan’s defence forces. It however admitted foreign hand behind the movement. Anyway, PTM has lost steam after FATA’s merger with the KP.

After the assassination of Naqeebullah Mehsud, Pakistan’s detractors tried to use the situation to bring Pakistan in disrepute. Afghanistan’s Mashaal Radio and Deewa Radio had started a tirade and exploited Pashtun community by stirring anti-Pakistan sentiments. However, father of Naqeebullah Mehsud, who was killed in a fake police encounter in Karachi, recently warned against using the name of his martyred son for doing politics maligning the state institutions. Talking to media, Muhammad Khan said anyone who talks against the Pakistan Army, in fact, talks against the country, as Pakistan Army has restored peace in most of the areas previously held by the terrorists and they offered countless sacrifices. He added that those raising funds in the name of his son will themselves be responsible for their actions, as he never allowed anyone to raise funds, and only thing he wants is justice for his martyred son.

—The writer is a senior journalist based in Lahore.

