US-Taliban peace talks at UAE

It is still debateable, whether, Khalilzad is really working “to promote intra-Afghan dialogue towards ending the conflict in Afghanistan.” The query arises from the ground reality that, Taliban representatives at UAE Moot did not allow presence of Afghan delegation during the talks with US peace envoy, Mr Khalilzad. During these peace talks at Abu Dhabi, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and UAE representatives were also present. Rather, Pakistan brokered these talks as an advocate of peace in its neighbourhood. The talks were definitely productive, since it was a promise for the continuation of negotiations for finding a mechanism to bring peace in Afghanistan, which has suffered instability for almost four decades now.

Principally, the talks should have been between Afghan Government and the Taliban for agreeing on a common agenda, acceptable for both and over and above acceptable to the masses of Afghanistan. Unfortunately, the Kabul administration failed to take on board, the Taliban through good will gestures and a positive persuasion; a set of confidence building measures. Neither Hamid Karazai, the former President nor Ashraf Ghani and his Chief Executive, Abdullah Abdullah ever seriously tried to engage Taliban for the peace and stability of Afghanistan. It was the same perspective, which kept the Afghan Government representatives away from negotiating table during Abu Dhabi round of peace talks. One of the major pre-requisite, Taliban kept for any reconciliation process has been the complete withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghan soil. Since this was a basic demand of Taliban, therefore, it could have been negotiated between US and Afghan Government. After all, despite lack of its writ, there is an Afghan Government at Kabul that should have taken care of its state and masses. Moreover, despite being the key stakeholder, Taliban are non-state actors.

As per Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban spokesman, “Taliban’s dialogue was exclusively with the US and ‘the focal point’ of discussions with US interlocutors was the withdrawal of all US and NATO forces from Afghanistan.” Though Taliban has been demanding release of their prisoners from Afghan jails and those under US in Guantanamo, but talks and reconciliations were mainly linked to total pull-out of NATO and US forces. “biggest obstacle to peace is the occupation of Afghanistan and bringing it to an end.” As a Government and State, the Afghan Government could have talks on this aspect directly with US, rather the Taliban.

This put into question, the very authority of Kabul regime that seems to be limited to Kabul Palace only. Furthermore, the Kabul regime is not given any significance or authority by US too. United States seems to be controlling and doing everything in Afghanistan and getting those ratified by the Kabul Guards at the end. Practically, Taliban are acting as state whereas Afghan Government gives the feeling of relegated authority; strengthening the concept of a puppet government. This aspect was quite clear from the statement of Taliban spokesperson, who said that, domestic issues like; ‘temporary cease-fire, peace talks with the Kabul administration, installation of an interim Afghan government and future elections’ will not be talked with US envoy Khalilzad and his team. Calling these issues as internal matters of Afghanistan clearly speaks of an authority with Taliban, rather with Kabul Regime. Besides, Taliban did talk with US envoy about halting of US raids and aerial bombardment against civilian population. These US acts are against the rules of engagement and indeed the barbaric acts against the innocent Afghan masses. As per UN reports, thousands of Afghan masses have been killed through US forces night raids, aerial bombing and indiscriminate firing of US soldiers. In fact, Afghan Government and its officials were supposed to talk for the stoppage of such illegal acts, had they represented the masses. Taliban representatives gave documentary proof to US envoy about the “indiscriminate bombings against civilians and demanded its immediate halt” during Abu Dhabi Moot.

From the conclusion of negotiations between Taliban and US envoy, it appears that Taliban are true representatives of Afghan masses and the Kabul Regime has assumed for itself the secondary role. This is indicative of the fact that, President Trump has also decided for the pull-out of US forces from Afghanistan through a gradual process, a demand from Taliban rather the Afghan Government demand. This move of President Trump is otherwise being projected as part of his promises, he made during his election campaign. On the issue of Afghanistan, he was always critical of prolonged US military engagement. In his past statements, he repeatedly questioned about the waste of US treasure and death of soldiers in Afghanistan. In statement he said, “When will we stop wasting our money on rebuilding Afghanistan? We must rebuild our country first.”

Like Zalmay Mamozy Khalilzad, the US peace envoy, Zabihullah Mujahid the spokesperson of Taliban has expressed the hope for the continuation of talks for bringing peace and stability in Afghanistan. People and Government of Pakistan expect a long-lasting peace in their neighbourhood, since Pakistan suffered owing to instability in Afghanistan.

— The writer is Professor of Politics and International Relations at International Islamic University, Islamabad.

