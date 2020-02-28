US-Taliban deal to benifit region: Qureshi

Observer Report

Doha

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Friday that the signing of the US-Taliban agreement will mutually benefit the entire region and will likely lead to more regional pacts.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi will attend the signing of the US-Taliban peace deal in Doha on February 29. The foreign minister said that it is hoped that after a prolonged war, a peace agreement will be signed, adding that India tried to create hurdles in the Afghan peace process.

He said that the agreement will benefit the entire region, with chances of a gas pipeline project being built in Afghanistan and Turkmenistan. The foreign minister said that when peace will prevail then Pakistan and Afghanistan both will reap benefits and it will also mitigate the energy crisis.

He said that the Pakistani nation gave sacrifices for the sake of peace. “Those who called Pakistan the centre of terrorism are now calling it a partner for peace now.” At the occasion, the foreign minister inaugurated a new building of the Pakistani embassy in Doha. Qureshi said he met with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, where he spoke regarding fortification of ties with the country. He said that Pakistan aspires to have great relations with Qatar, adding that he asked the Qatari emir to facilitate Pakistanis for visas.

In a statement issued from Doha, Qureshi said representatives from 50 countries, including foreign ministers of different countries, will be attending the signing ceremony.

The minister said Pakistan has been invited to become part of this entire process and participate in it. He said this is an honour for Pakistan and acknowledgement of its efforts. In a statement, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan, said Pakistan “welcomes” the peace agreement between the two sides.

“On this occasion FM Qureshi will represent Pakistan,” said the SAPM. “Emir of Qatar, foreign ministers of seven countries and representatives from 50 other countries will also attend the ceremony.” PM Imran has always “supported the dialogue” to resolve the Afghan conundrum, she added. Pakistan will continue to play its positive role for peace and stability, Firdous added.