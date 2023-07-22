The State Department on Thursday maintained that the US “supports the peaceful upholding of fundamental democratic principles such as free media, free speech, freedom assembly” in Pakistan and around the world.

The comment from Matthew Miller, State Department’s spokesperson, came on Thursday during a regular briefing when his attention was drawn towards elections expected later this year.

“The stakes are very high for the coming election, and experts believe that the elections in Pakistan [are] unlikely to be free and fair. How does the United States promote and support the principles of free and fair elections in Pakistan?” he was asked.

In response, Miller said: “I will make clear that we support the peaceful upholding of fundamental democratic principles such as free media, free speech, freedom assembly. We champion the rule of law, not just in Pakistan but around the world. These principles are the foundations for democratic elections.”