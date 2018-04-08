US stocks retreat on China trade spat, jobs data

New York

Wall Street stocks dropped early Friday as the latest barbs between the US and China worsened trade war fears and US jobs growth disappointed in March.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had lost 0.7 percent to 24,335.06.

The broad-based S&P 500 fell 0.6 percent to 2,648.03, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.5 percent to 7,040.41.

Trade war anxieties were back on the front burner after President Donald Trump threatened late Thursday to impose tariffs on an additional $100 billion in Chinese goods, provoking strong criticism from Beijing. The Trump administration has sent mixed signals on trade, with threats of new sanctions accompanied by reassurances from some White House officials that the proposed tariffs are meant as a bargaining chip to a compromise.—Agencies