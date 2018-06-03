US stocks rally on strong jobs data

New York

Wall Street stocks rallied Friday after US jobs growth topped expectations, shifting attention from global trade war worries.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished the final session of the week with a gain of 0.9 percent at 24,635.21.

The broad-based S&P 500 rose 1.1 percent to end at 2,734.62, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.5 percent to 7,554.33.

Officials continued to respond to President Donald Trump’s decision Thursday to impose trade tariffs on imported steel and aluminum from Europe, Mexico and Canada, with French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire warning at a Group of Seven ministerial in Canada that Trump was risking “economic destabilization of the planet.”

But investors took solace from strong US data.—APP