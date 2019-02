New York

Wall Street stocks, led by technology companies, rose again Monday amid continued positive sentiment on US monetary policy and the prospects for a US-China trade deal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.7 percent to end the week’s opening session at 25,239.37. The broad-based S&P 500 also advanced 0.7 percent to close at 2,724.87, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.2 percent to 7,347.54. -AFP

