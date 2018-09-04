US stocks fall

New York

Wall Street stocks fell early Tuesday on lingering trade uncertainty at the start of a heavy news week that includes US jobs data. About 30 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.4 percent to 25,850.37. The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 0.3 percent to 2,892.67, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.5 percent to 8,069.59. Investors were eyeing the latest in the ongoing trade fight between the US and Canada after President Donald Trump again threatened over the holiday weekend to leave Canada out of a revamped North American Free Trade Agreement. Analysts also are eyeing the state of trade relations between Washington and Beijing, with the possibility of a new wave of punitive tariffs hitting as soon as this week. Key data this week includes the August jobs report, due out Friday. Other items of note include Senate hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.—AFP

