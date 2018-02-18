US stocks end strong week on mixed note

New York

Major US stock indices finished on a muted note Friday after a strong week, with the Dow and S&P 500 edging barely higher and the Nasdaq falling slightly.

After a choppy session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.1 percent higher at 25,219.38, its sixth straight gain. The broad-based S&P 500 inched up less than 0.1 to 2,732.22, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.2 percent to close the week at 6,770.66.

US stocks were solidly positive at midday, but slid sharply after US Special Counsel Robert Mueller indicted 13 Russian nationals and three companies accused of running a secret campaign to tilt the 2016 presidential election.

The declines coincided with that news, but markets tend to pull back ahead of long holiday weekends as investors pare down risk-oriented assets, said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities.—APP