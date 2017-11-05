US stocks end at fresh records on Apple, jobs report

New York

Wall Street stocks finished at fresh all-time highs, with technology shares especially sky-bound following a solid US jobs report and strong Apple earnings. All three US indices ended at records, with the Nasdaq gaining the most and the Dow notching its 56th record high of 2017 as third-quarter earnings season entered the home stretch. “On the earnings front, the numbers continued to shine like a new Apple,” said Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Indices, adding that more companies than usual have bested expectations. “The quarter is on the road to post a new earnings record.” Elsewhere, Frankfurt ended the day with a 0.3 percent gain, while Paris managed to creep into positive territory in time for the closing bell. London also added a few points, allowing it to establish a new closing record. Apple, the biggest US company by market capitalization, saw its shares jump 2.6 percent after reporting quarterly net profits rose 19 percent from a year ago to $10.7 billion on the back of strong iPhone sales. The big earnings report came as Apple’s latest smartphone, the iPhone X, hit the stores, drawing long lines of anxious customers in some cities.—APP