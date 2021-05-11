US states oppose children’s version of Instagram

Officials representing most US states on Monday called on Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg to nix plans to launch a version of Instagram for children.

In a letter to the founder and chief of the leading social network, 44 state attorneys general argued that such a service would be “harmful for myriad reasons.”

Concerns expressed by attorneys general included cyberbullying, predatory adults, mental well-being, and Facebook’s missteps on data protection and privacy, according to a statement released by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

“Not only is social media an influential tool that can be detrimental to children who are not of appropriate age, but this plan could place children directly in the paths of predators,” James said.—AFP