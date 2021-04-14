US state secretary contacts COAS Bajwa after Biden announces withdrawal from Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI – US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken acknowledged Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both countries

He expressed it during a telephone conversation with General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on Wednesday, according to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the conversation matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including latest developments in Afghan Peace Process and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

COAS said that Pakistan will always support “Afghan led-Afghan Owned” Peace Process based on mutual consensus of all stakeholders.

The telephonic contact between the Pakistan and US high ups comes after President Biden announced that American combat troops from Afghanistan will be withdrawn by Sept. 11, declaring an end to thecountry’s longest war.

Biden took the decision despite Pentagon’s suggestion to remain in Afghanistan until the local forces can assert themselves against the Taliban.

Japan Envoy Meets COAS

Earlier today, Kuninori Matsuda, Japan Ambassador to Pakistan Called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and measures to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

COAS said that Pak values its relations with Japan and acknowledged Japan’s efforts for regional stability. Visiting dignitary praised Pakistan’s role for peace & stability in the region particularly Afghan Peace Process and vowed to further enhance ties with Pakistan.

