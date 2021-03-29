US spy agencies warn Biden of Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

The US intelligence agencies have told the Biden administration that the Taliban could overrun most of Afghanistan within two to three years if US troops leave before a power-sharing deal is reached between the warring sides, a news report said on Friday.

Such a takeover potentially would allow al Qaeda to rebuild in Afghanistan, the New York Times reported, quoting anonymous US officials.

President Joe Biden is deciding whether to meet a May 1 deadline for the withdrawal of the last 3,500 American troops that was set in a February 2020 accord struck with the Taliban under his predecessor, Donald Trump.

Some US officials who favour keeping US troops in Afghanistan are using the intelligence report to argue that the soldiers should remain beyond the deadline, the Times said. The White House declined to comment.—Reuters