US Speaker Pelosi visits Kyiv as battle rages in Ukraine

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv, the two sides said on Sunday, in the latest show of support for Ukraine’s fight against Russia by a senior Western politician.

Footage posted by Zelenskiy on Twitter showed him, flanked by an armed escort and dressed in military fatigues, greeting a congressional delegation led by Pelosi outside his presidential office.

“Our delegation travelled to Kyiv to send an unmistakable and resounding message to the entire world: America stands firmly with Ukraine,” Pelosi, the highest ranking U.S. official to visit Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, said in a statement.—Agencies