US shutdown fears hurt dollar

London

The dollar wallowed near three-year lows on Friday as heightened fears of a U.S. government shutdown unnerved investors, while U.S. Treasury yields continued an upward march to hit their highest levels since September 2014. Legislation to stave off an imminent federal government shutdown encountered obstacles in the Senate on Thursday night, despite the passage of a month-long funding bill by the House of Representatives hours earlier. Without the injection of new money, no matter how temporary, scores of federal agencies will be forced to shut starting at midnight on Friday, when existing funds expire. The dollar index, which measures the greenback’s value against other major currencies, was down 0.3 percent .DXY and close to this week’s three-year lows. It was heading for a fifth week of falls and has lost 2 percent in the early days of 2018. “Odds of a U.S. government shutdown have risen sharply in the past 24 hours,” said ING currency strategist Viraj Patel.—Reuters