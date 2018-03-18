US senators warn Russia not to sell S-400 to other states

Washington

A group of lawmakers in the US Senate have warned Russia that the sale of advanced Russian weaponry, particularly the S-400 surface-to-air missile defense systems, to foreign countries would lead to new sanctions against Moscow.

The group, led by Democratic Senator Bob Menendez, made the warning in a letter to the US State Department on Friday.

“We are writing today to specifically inquire about reported negotiations between Russia and certain countries over sales of the Russian government’s S-400 air defense system and whether these reported deals could trigger mandatory CAATSA sanctions,” the letter said, referring to the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

“Under any circumstance, a S-400 sale would be considered a ‘significant transaction’ and we expect that any sale would result in designations,” it added.

The S-400 is an advanced Russian missile system designed to detect, track, and destroy planes, drones, or missiles as far as 402 kilometers away.

The senators also called on the State Department to provide detailed analysis on the current status of Russian S-400 talks with China, Turkey, India, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and any other country.—Agencies