US Senator urges Trump to meet Imran for ties reset

Criticises Washington for changing its policy towards Pakistan

Islamabad

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on Sunday President Donald Trump should meet Prime Minister Imran Khan as soon as possible to reset long-difficult US relations with Pakistan and push for a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan.

The comments, come amid efforts to press on with talks between the Afghan Taliban and the United States aimed at an agreement to end 17 years of war in Afghanistan.

“I’ve seen things change here and all in a positive direction,” Graham, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee who has generally been a staunch supporter of Trump, told a news conference in Islamabad.

The Republican — an influential ally of Trump — made the comments in Islamabad after meeting with the Pakistani leader, saying Khan was a “new partner” who could potentially help with a peace deal in Afghanistan.

“I’m going to urge him (Trump) to meet with the prime minister as soon as practical,” Graham told reporters, saying he believed Khan and Trump would “hit if off” because they have “similar personalities”.

“Prime Minister Khan is the agent of change that I’ve been looking for,” he added. He said a meeting with PM Imran, who has declared strong support for a peace agreement in Afghanistan, would leave Trump “far more enthusiastic about the region than he is today”.

“With Prime Minister Imran we have a unique opportunity to change our relationship,” he said. PM Imran told Senator Graham that Pakistan wants to work with all stakeholders for the Afghan peace process.

While speaking to media, the senator said that the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has given a dinner in his honour tonight. He said that he will apprise the US president of these meetings. The senator said that whatever Pakistan army did in 18 months has been the US’ wish since 18 years.

Senator Graham said that the US cannot move away from Afghanistan as it has a lot to do here and Pakistan installing border fence is a positive step.

The senator said that the US has been mistaken to continuously change its policy vis-à-vis Pakistan.

The US lawmaker’s trip to Pakistan comes as American officials have held several rounds of talks with Taliban representatives. Graham said a meeting between the two leaders was vital to carve out a potential deal in Afghanistan.

“They actually need to meet and come up with a agenda that will push a resolution to the war in Afghanistan,” the senator added.

Graham — once a potent critic of Trump — has transformed in recent months into an ardent defender and influential ally of the president.

The senator’s arrival also overlapped with an ongoing trip by US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, who has been shuttling around the region for months to build support for the peace initiative.

United States Senator Lindsey Graham called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the Foreign Office here on Sunday and exchanged views on the matters related to bilateral and regional issues, especially peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan, according to Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal.

“Solution to Afghan issue is not possible without intra-Afghan dialogue and Pakistan considers it vital for restoration of peace in the entire region,” Shah Mehmood Qureshi said. The foreign minister said relations between Pakistan and the US were gradually improving.— Reuters/AFP

Share on: WhatsApp