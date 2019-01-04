US Senator for FTA with Pakistan

Washington

A Republican Senator, who was recently in Afghanistan, has proposed the US government to offer Pakistan a free trade agreement (FTA) as an incentive for Islamabad to push the Afghan Taliban to the peace table.

In an interview with CNN, the South Carolina Senator said that now the US should focus on the emerging threat of Daesh. ‘It can be done if Taliban are brought to the table and Pakistan can play an important role,’ he said

Senator Lindsey Graham is considered close to President Donald Trump. “Right now, after having been back from Afghanistan, I can tell you that Daesh is on the rise in Afghanistan.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp