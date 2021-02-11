US Senate resumes hearing Trump’s impeachment Imran Yaqub Dhillon

Washington DC

The US Senate has resumed impeachment of former President Donald Trump, declaring the action constitutional by a majority vote. The debate over the constitutionality of the impeachment proceedings began in the Senate on Tuesday, with members of the House of Representatives impeachment team arguing in favor of impeachment of Trump while the former president’s lawyers argued against impeachment proceedings in the Senate.

The Senate voted to in favor of the impeachment proceedings by a majority of 56 votes to 44. Under an agreement reached between Democrat and Republican leaders, the two sides will have 16 hours to present their arguments in the next two days. For the impeachment to succeed, at least 67 members of the 100-member Senate, two-thirds of the members of the House, will have to support the impeachment, which does not seem possible as there are 50, 50 members from both parties. Former President Trump’s lawyers insist his client can no longer be prosecuted because he is no longer in office but an ordinary citizen.