Staff Reporter

Islamabad

In a statement, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo offered his condolence, saying that “Sabika’s death and that of the other victims is heartbreaking and will be mourned deeply both here in the United States, and in Pakistan.”

Abdul Aziz, father of slain Sabika Sheikh who was killed in Sante Fe School shooting, has said that one shouldn’t refrain from accessing quality education in deterrence from such assailants.