US Sec. of Defense Esper calls Chinese Gen. Wei Fenghe to discuss Afghan deal

Saud Faisal

According to a statement released by Pentagon Press Secretary Alyssa Farah on Tuesday, US Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper make a telephone call to the People’s Republic of China Minister of National Defense General Wei Fenghe on March 3, 2020 and discussed bilateral and international relations.

According to the official report Secretary Esper used the call to “advance a constructive, stable, and results-oriented defense relationship between the United States and China.”

The US Secretary of Defence Dr. Esper also shared with China’s senior Minister Wei recent developments towards achieving sustainable peace in Afghanistan.

This was the first time since US and Taliban signed an Agreement in Doha to move towards a peaceful approach in Afghanistan and clear way for the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan after 19 years of war.

US official also disclosed that American Secretary of Defense also touched upon “the importance of the United States and China continuing cooperation and dialogue to advance shared interests of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.”

US Secretary Esper also conveyed the United States’ ongoing concern over the global impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and reaffirmed the United States’ offer to continue to assist China and the region with support for COVID-19 prevention and control. Secretary Mark Esper also underscored the importance of maintaining open channels of communication and continuing constructive dialogue responsive to evolving global conditions.