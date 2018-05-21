US school shooting

I am heartbroken after I heard the news of Pakistani exchange student Sabika Sheikh being killed in America. She along with 9 students was shot in Santa Fe high school, Texas. They were killed after a student in the class, opened fire on them. What is going on in America where even school students have access to guns and can open fire on anyone any time. This is really heartbreaking. Is there no law in the US? What is their leadership doing, this is not the first incident as scores of innocent students and people have been killed in similar incidents earlier in many states.

Sabika Sheikh went to the US as a good-will ambassador, representing her country and spreading love and peace but she received bullets. May Allah give courage to her parents to bear this loss.

MAHAM YASEEN BALOCH

Turbat, Balochistan

Related