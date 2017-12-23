US scholar’s book on ‘Religious Seminaries’ launched

Staff Reporter

The Iqbal International Institute for Research and Dialogue, International Islamic University, Islamabad organized launching ceremony of the book of US based scholar Dr. Ibrahim Moosa at the Faisal Masjid campus of the University. Dr. Qibla Ayaz, Chairman, Council of the Islamic Ideology, Government of Pakistan was the Chief Guest.

The author of the book was also present on the occasion. Dr. Qibla Ayaz while speaking on the book, its author and the role of Madrassahs said that although there was need of modernization of the curricula of Madrassahs, still their role was very vital. He added that the study of Madrassahs should be made part of the curricula of the Universities of the country.

Author of the book, Dr. Ibrahim Moosa said that he studied at Deoband and Nadwa in India and conducted field studies of Madrassahs in India and Pakistan. Originally he wrote the book in English under “What is Madrassah?” which was translated into Urdu by an Indian scholar Mr. Waris Mazhari, firstly published in India and now it was published by the Iqbal International Institute for Research & Dialogue in collaboration with the Al-Shariah Academy, Gujranwala.

He added that he wanted to build a bridge between the tradition of Madrassahs in Islam and present day educational system.