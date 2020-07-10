US SC rejects Trump’s presidential immunity argument

Washington

The United States Supreme Court on Thursday rebuffed President Trump’s arguments of sweeping presidential immunity, ruling that a New York prosecutor can obtain his financial records as “the public had a right to every man’s evidence”.

However, the order prevented — at least for now — Democratic-led House of Representatives committees from getting similar documents.

The twin 7-2 rulings authored by conservative Chief Justice John Roberts marks another milestone in Trump’s tumultuous presidency and in the short term prevent details of his finances from becoming public because lower courts must resolve lingering issues.

The businessman-turned politician, seeking re-election on November 3, has fought tenaciously to keep his tax returns and other elements of his finances secret – and the rulings spare him of any major revelation at a sensitive time. But looking further ahead, Trump faces possible future criminal prosecution in his native New York, perhaps after he leaves office. The Supreme Court emphasized that there are limits to the powers of the presidency and stoutly reaffirmed the principle that not even the president is above the law – a message delivered 3-1/2 years into a presidency in which Trump has repeatedly skirted the norms of American political conduct.