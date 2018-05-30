US says supports free, fair elections in Pakistan

WASHINGTON : The United States supports free, fair, and transparent elections in Pakistan, US Department of State spokesperson Heather Nauert said.

“The United States supports free, fair, and transparent, accountable elections in Pakistan as we do in other countries around the world,” she said at a press briefing in Washington.

Ms Nauert was responding to a question about the current government completing its term on May 31 and general elections announced going to take place on July 27.

She said the US along with other international partners, has supported Pakistan’s implementation of its historic 2017 electoral reforms law.

“My understanding is that this is the first time that law will actually be put into effect for these elections. We hope that the new comprehensive and transparent legal framework facilitates the peaceful transfer of civilian power to a democratically elected government.”

When asked if the State Department carrying out an investigation against a US diplomat involved in a traffic accident in Islamabad and any update thereof, Ms Nauert feigned ignorance.

However, the State Department spokesperson said she was unaware if the country would send any observers to Pakistan for the upcoming election. The country polls its next government into power on July 25.

International analysts visited the country to observe the last general election that happened in 2013.

“I’m not aware if we would send any observers on the ground,” said Heather Nauert, the acting Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs. “We tend to support international organizations that do participate as observers.”