US role in Afghan poppy war

NEWS &a VIEWS

Mohammad Jamil

IN July 2016, Vanda Felbab-Brown, a Brookings Institute analyst with experience in Afghanistan had stated that both the US and Afghan governments acknowledge that narcotics were driving the Afghan economy, but neither said as much publicly. She stated: “While the Afghan government continues to attempt to scale back the poppy trade, the government is realistic, and understands that the country’s economy is extraordinarily dependent on money made from the heroin, an export that accounts for over one third of the country’s gross domestic product.” In 2000-2001, the Taliban government in collaboration with the United Nations had imposed a successful ban on poppy cultivation. Opium production had declined by more than 90 per cent in 2001. Since the onslaught of the US-led military operation and the downfall of the Taliban regime after 9/11 events, the production of poppy has increased 35-fold.

From October through December 2001, farmers started cultivation of poppy on an extensive basis. The Vienna based UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) revealed that poppy cultivation in 2012 extended over an area of more than 154,000 hectares, an increase of 18% over 2011. A UNODC spokesperson confirmed in 2013 that opium production was heading towards record levels. In 2014 the Afghan opium cultivation hit a record high, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime’s 2014 Afghan Opium Survey. As per the latest report released by United Nations Office on Drugs and Narcotics in November 2017, poppy and opium production in Afghanistan has increased by a record high 63% in 2017. The report finds political instability, lack of government control and security and corruption as main drivers of illegal cultivation. In the last year of Taliban government, the production had declined to merely 221 tons, which has reached 9,000 tons in 2017.

The US alleges Taliban for unprecedented increase in the poppy crop; however the latest UN report contradicts the allegation and has a different version. The poppy cultivation has expanded in Northern Afghan areas of Balkh, Jowzjan, Baghlan, and Sari Pul provinces that were entirely free of poppy a few years ago and are known to be out of Taliban control. Financing the clandestine operations by the US through secret means require huge funds. Apart from the known official funding, organizations like CIA and Black Water etc., looked for hidden sources of income as well; and war-torn countries like Afghanistan provide an ideal environment for such illegal activities. US soldiers and contractors are neither subjected to visa restrictions for Afghanistan, nor do the laws of the land apply to them. Hence; nothing stops them from violating Afghan state law as well as supporting and sponsoring illegal money generation activities like poppy production and drug patronage.

Reportedly, quite a large number of Afghan Defence Forces personnel are also habitual poppy users. This all happened in Afghanistan under watchful eyes of the elite superpower of the world and its allies, and of course, war lords and members of the ruling elite benefited from the poppy trade. Global Research.com carried an article titled “Heroin Dealer in Chief. Afghanistan, Source of 90% of The World’s Heroin” written by William Edstrom investigated the causes and motivation behind increase in poppy production in Afghanistan. He wrote: “How does 415,000 kilograms (913,000 pounds) of heroin from US-occupied Afghanistan get to US each year? During Opium Wars I & II British troops had been forcing farmers in India and Pakistan, colonies of Britain then, to grow opium which Brits pushed on the Chinese to try to make China a colony of Britain too.

In the 1980’s, CIA fraudsters and grifters flew weapons to Contras in Nicaragua and flew crack cocaine back to the US, and nobody stopped CIA from that illegal act. The author believed that the US started the Third Poppy War. The author wrote: “CIA organized, trained and armed the Mujahideen (later re-named Taliban) to fight a 1979 Soviet invasion into Afghanistan and to push heroin on Russians. CIA contracted NLC trucks to send weapons through Pakistan to Afghanistan and to bring heroin back (of course without NLC’s knowledge). After Soviet withdrawal, Taliban took control of Afghanistan’s government. The Taliban had outlawed opium in 2000. Afghan opium farmland decreased from 91,000 hectares (1999) to 7,600 hectares (2001).” He also raised the question as to why did US invade Afghanistan in 2001? Iraq was invaded because Bush, Rumsfeld, etc claimed Iraq had weapons of mass destruction, which was a lie.

One can only wish that the US feels for the victims of their game plan and have sympathies for its own people as well as the people around the world. Along with domestic control of the menace, the US should also take practical steps to control the menace in Afghanistan. There were 189,000 heroin users in the US in 2001, before the US-NATO invasion of Afghanistan. By 2016 that number went up to 4,500,000 (2.5 million heroin addicts and 2 million casual users). Heroin deaths shot up from 1,779 in 2001 to 10,574 in 2014 as Afghan opium poppy fields metastasised from 7,600 hectares in 2001 (when the US-NATO War in Afghanistan began) to 224,000 hectares in 2016. (One hectare equals approximately 2.5 acres). It is not difficult to conclude that the manifold increase in production of opium and heroin continued for 15 years in Afghanistan during the presence of US/NATO forces.

—The writer is a senior journalist based in Lahore.