US restricts movement of staff, citizens

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The US State Department has issued a travel advisory for its citizens in Pakistan and the Muslim world, urging them to exercise caution in the wake of President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel as it “may spark protests, some of which have the potential to become violent”.

In its security message, the US Embassy Islamabad reminded Americans citizens of the need for caution and awareness of personal security.

“Avoid areas of demonstrations, and exercise caution if in the vicinity of any large gatherings, protests, or demonstrations. Even demonstrations intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence,” the security message stated.

It also ordered cancellation of all movement of US government employees on December 7 and 8 to avoid potential protests and road closures.

The embassy informed citizens of its 24-hour hotlines set up in Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore and Karachi.