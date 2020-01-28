US reporter barred from Ukraine trip

News Desk

A correspondent for National Public Radio in the United States has been excluded from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s plane for a trip this week, after a tense exchange between him and another NPR journalist. The association that represents correspondents covering the State Department reported on Monday that Pompeo, the top US diplomat, had removed NPR’s Michele Kelemen from his trip which begins on Wednesday in Britain. He will also visit Ukraine and other countries. “We can only conclude that the State Department is retaliating against National Public Radio as a result of Pompeo’s exchange with the other NPR journalist,” the State Department Correspondents’ Association said, protesting the decision. It came after NPR journalist Mary Louise Kelly.–AFP