US releases Int’l Religious Freedom report today

Syed Hameed Shaheen Alvi

Islamabad

As in the precious year, the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will make public the 2017 Annual Report on International Religious Freedom (IRF) at 9:00 a.m. today, Tuesday, in the Press Briefing Room of the U.S. Department of State, says a website notice to the press.

It further says that Ammbassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback will take questions in the Briefing Room immediately following Secretary Pompeo’s remarks/release of the report.

Religious freedom, the website note says, is both a core American value and a fundamental human right. Mandated by the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998, the International Religious Freedom Report details the status of religious freedom in nearly 200 foreign countries and describes U.S. actions and policies in support of religious freedom worldwide.

Remarks will be open to the press. The event will be streamed live on www.state.gov., it added.