US ready to release Aafia on conditions

Fauzia Siddiqui, sister of Pakistani woman jailed in the US, Aafia Siddiqui claimed that Washington was ready to handover her sister on conditions.

In her interview to British Broadcasting Company, she said that the US had given indications but details cannot be told.

Fauzia further said that report into the meeting of a Pakistani consular stated that the US jail officials said that Aafia would be released if she converts her religion.

The report stated that the Pakistani neuroscientist imprisoned in the United States was being physically abused and she wasn’t allowed to pray.

Fauzia Siddiqui went on to say that there were three ways to bring Aafia back to Pakistan.

She claimed that the Assistant US Attorney General Bruce Shwarts in his letter had said that Washington was ready to send Aafia back to Pakistan if Pakistan becomes part of prisoners swap agreement.

The sister of Dr Aafia also said that Pakistan also missed the opportunity of seeking a presidential pardon for her sister from former US President Barack Obama. ‘Obama was pardoning several prisoners at the time, but Pakistan again did not act on time,’ she said.—INP

