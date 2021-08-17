US reaches out to Pakistan amid rapidly changing situation in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi received a telephone call from US Secretary of State Antony j. Blinken. The two leaders discussed the rapidly changing situation in Afghanistan which has been taken over by Taliban.

The foreign minister shared Pakistan’s perspective noting the significant change in the situation within a short span and the avoidance of violence. He stressed the importance of inclusive political settlement as the best way forward.

The foreign minister underlined that Pakistan would remain closely engaged with the US and other international partners in promoting efforts in support of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

He stressed that continued US economic engagement with Afghanistan was of crucial importance as well.

The foreign minister also apprised Secretary Blinken of Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate the evacuation of personnel and staff of diplomatic missions, international organizations, media and others.

On Pakistan-US bilateral relations, he underlined Pakistan’s commitment to forging a broad-based, long-term and sustainable relationship with the US that was anchored in peace, deeper economic cooperation, and regional connectivity.

The foreign minister and secretary of state agreed to remain in close contact to promote the shared objectives.

Pakistan remains committed to an inclusive political settlement as the way forward representing all Afghan ethnic groups, said country’s top civil and military leadership on Monday.

A meeting of the National Security Committee was held to deliberate on the emerging situation in Afghanistan.

The NSC meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan and attended by senior cabinet members and services chiefs.

Participants were briefed on latest developments in Afghanistan and their possible impact on Pakistan and the region. The overall security situation in the region was also discussed.

The NSC noted that Pakistan was a victim of the decades long conflict in Afghanistan and therefore desired peace and stability in the neighborhood. It was emphasized that the world must recognize the sacrifices made by Pakistan over four decades.

It was reaffirmed that Pakistan would continue to work with the international community and all Afghan stakeholders to facilitate an inclusive political settlement in the country. It was stressed that the principle of non-interference in Afghanistan must be adhered to.

The NSC noted positively that major violence had been averted thus far and called on all parties in Afghanistan to respect the rule of law, protect fundamental human rights of all Afghans, and ensure that Afghan soil is not used by any terrorist organization/group against any country.

