US raises ante

AT a time when the US President has written a letter to

Prime Minister Imran Khan seeking cooperation of

Pakistan for intra-Afghan dialogue, Washington has taken yet another measure, apparently aimed at exerting more pressure on Islamabad. It has added Pakistan to the blacklist of countries that violate religious freedom and according to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo he had designated Pakistan among ‘countries of particular concern’ in a congressionally mandated annual report, meaning the US government was obliged to exert pressure to end freedom violations.

The US move is likely to add to the financial and economic woes of Pakistan as the country is in a dialogue with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout package and Washington could use its leverage to the detriment of Pakistan. The American decision is discriminatory and politically motivated as some of the countries known for their human rights violations have not been touched while countries like Pakistan where minorities are safer than those in the United States or Europe have been targeted. Such designations are understandably used to achieve objectives other than the craving for human rights. Minister for Finance Asad Umar has rightly pointed out that India must have been put on list of increasing religious intolerance where the incidents of religious violence were on rise. Minorities in India are under constant threat and are being persecuted both at the state as well as societal levels. Kashmiris demanding their right to self-determination are being killed and maimed by Indian occupation forces while innocent people are killed just for keeping cow meat at their homes. Similarly, Israel is also engaged in worst kind of human rights violations and understandably with tacit approval of the United States that shields its actions at every global and regional forum including the United Nations. Muslims are not allowed to construct mosques or deliver call for prayers in Europe but there is no such ban or restriction in Pakistan. Instead, Pakistan has ensured adequate representation of minorities in every walk of life and at all decision-making forums. Only recently, Supreme Court of Pakistan delivered a landmark judgement setting free Aasiya Bibi who was convicted by trial and high courts on charges of blasphemy. The Government also moved firmly against all those who resisted the verdict of the apex court and tried to create law and order situation. The US has already taken a series of measures against Pakistan and the latest one has sent a clear message that it was not interested to reciprocate desire of Pakistan for maintaining a friendly relationship on a sovereign equality basis.

