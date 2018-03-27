US puts seven Pakistani companies on export control list

Washington

The United States has added seven Pakistani companies to a list of foreign entities that have been said to be acting contrary to the national security interests of the US.

The move is among the series of decisions aimed at restricting Pakistan’s economic activities as the country is among the 23 entities that would face stringent export control measures, which could prevent them from conducting international trade.

According to some media reports, the additions could also affect Pakistan’s chances of joining the Nuclear Suppliers Group.

Out of the seven Pakistani companies, three are listed for their alleged involvement in the proliferation of unsafeguarded nuclear activities that are contrary to the national security and/or foreign policy interests of the United States.

Two are accused of procuring supplies for nuclear-related entities already on the list. Two others are said to have acted as fronts for listed entity.

The 23 additions have been made to the Entity List of the Export Administration Regulations, which is managed by US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security.

The other companies added to the list include one Singaporean affiliate of a Pakistani company and 15 others from South Sudan, published in the US Federal Register, which is equivalent to the Gazette of Pakistan. —TNS