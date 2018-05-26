US pullout from Iran nuclear deal raises threats for Israel, warns Putin

MOSCOW : Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that the US exit from the Iranian nuclear deal could trigger dangerous instability and raise new threats for Israel, provided Tehranresumes a full-fledged nuclear programme.

Speaking at a business forum on Friday, the Russian leader said the US withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) came despite that the international nuclear watchdog confirmed that Tehran was fulfilling its obligations.

Putin decried that the international community could not sort things out with North Korea, asking whether we want another problem on the same scale?”

The Russian leader, who was recently sworn in for the fourth term, mentioned that former President Barack Obama’s administration played a pivotal role in negotiating the Iran deal.

“The drastic shift in US policy highlights risks for global stability,” emphasised Putin.

Though Knesset had hailed the US withdrawal, Putin warned that the move could eventually hurt Israeli security if the deal completely falls apart.

Though Vladimir Putin warned of the consequences of Trump’s decision, he struck a cautious note in discussing the upcoming summit with the US leader.

“We certainly can’t be happy with the level and nature of Russia-US relations. We are ready for dialogue. It long has become overdue,” Putin added.

President Donald Trump’s administration has demanded that Iran stop the enrichment of uranium and end its involvement in Syria, Yemen, Lebanon and Afghanistan in order to negotiate a new deal.

The Iran deal was the first time Russia, China, France, Germany and others agreed to scrapped economic sanctions on the Muslim-majority nation.

However, Donald Trump pulled out of the deal earlier this month and announced to reimpose sanctions, imperiling the Middle East and Muslim world alike.