US provides four mobile laboratories for Covid-19 testing

Zubair Qureshi

The US government on Wednesday donated four mobile laboratories to the National Institute of Health (NIH) in order to diagnose COVID-19 and other communicable diseases, especially in remote locations where access to testing may be limited.

The mobile laboratories, provided through the United State Agency for International Development (USAID) were formally received by the Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel.

The ceremony in this regard was held at NIH attended by the new US Ambassador Donald Blome, Federal Health Minister, Abdul Qadir Patel along with other officials from the federal Ministry of Health and NIH.

The state-of-the-art facilities will improve the accuracy of diagnoses, reduce testing turnaround time, and better protect healthcare workers. It was stated that USAID funded the global heath chain supply programme and implemented the parameter Chemonics International Inc.

While expressing gratitude to the US government for the gift of laboratories, the Minister expressed gratitude for the US government’s support to improve health services in Pakistan as a reflection of the strong bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United States.

On the occasion, Ambassador Blome commended the frontline health workers for their effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic and highlighted Pakistan’s successful vaccination campaigns to quickly inoculate its citizens. He commented on the success of the US-Pakistan collaboration to strengthen health care systems as part of the 75 years of bilateral relations between the two countries.