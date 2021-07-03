US pressurising Pakistan to cut ties with US, says FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi confirmed that the United States is exerting pressure on Pakistan through various means to cut ties with China, an all-weather friend of Islamabad.

He revealed it while talking to a private news channel when he was asked how Washington is pressing Islamabad for severing ties with Beijing.

The foreign minister clearly said that Pakistan’s policy based on its own interest, adding: “We would also like to boost bilateral ties with the US as well”.

While speaking to Geo News, the foreign minister said Pakistan has its own interests and would like to strengthen ties with the US as well.

He said that the China has never asked Pakistan to end relations with the US. Having ties with China does not mean that Pakistan is not the friend of the US, he added.

He said that China is emerging power in the world and it would overtake the US in coming years, adding that such developments have sparked fear in the West.

Talking about China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Qureshi said the multi-billion dollar project is a need of the country and it will continue to move on whether anyone likes it or not.

He said that some elements are making efforts to damage it, adding that India is also scared of the success of the CPEC.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pak-china-ties-will-not-change-come-what-may-pm-imran/