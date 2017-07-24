US president receives new Saudi envoy at White House

Jeddah

President Donald Trump received the new Saudi ambassador to the US, Prince Khaled bin Salman, at the White House on Friday. Prince Khaled presented his credentials as the Kingdom’s ambassador to the president. During the meeting, the envoy conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Trump, wishing the American people continued progress and prosperity.

Prince Khaled described Saudi-US relations as historic, strategic and based on close cooperation and common interests. He expressed his keenness to exert all efforts to enhance bilateral ties in all fields.

In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), he expressed hope that Saudi-US relations will continue to serve both countries’ common interests and overcome common challenges regionally and internationally.—AN