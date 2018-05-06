US president, British PM hold talks on Iran, DPRK

TEHRAN : US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May held a telephone conversation on issues related to Iran and North Korea, IRNA reported Sunday.

According to British media ‘Daily Mail Online’ Trump and May discussed Iran, where the UK is seeking to persuade Mr Trump not to abandon the nuclear deal, and the situation in North

Meanwhile, the British newspaper ‘The Sun’ announced that The Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson will meet with key White House officials.

“Johnson will fly to the United States today in an attempt to rescue the Iran nuclear deal, The Sun reported on Sunday. The US administration has done a great deal during past year to kill Iran nuclear deal.

Trump is expected to announce his decision on whether or not to stay in the JCPOA on May 12.

This is while; the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has already confirmed ten times Iran’s commitment to the landmark July 2015 international deal.

