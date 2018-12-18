US POLO ASSN opens store in Lahore

Staff Reporter

Lahore

US POLO ASSN opens its 1st official concept store in Pakistan at the Packages Mall, Lahore.

World-renowned brand US POLO ASSN since 1890 has opened its doors for public on December 14, 2018. USPA brand is known for its sporty and fashionable clothing for men, women and kids, US POLO ASSN is the official brand of US POLO Association, which is the oldest governing and controlling body of Polo in United States of America. Polo is a celebrated game in the world. US Polo Assn has made a mark in clothing and fashion across the world

Speaking on this occasion, the CEO of RI Group who is the Master Franchisee of US POLO Mr. Nabeel said, “US Polo Assn will be an amazing addition due to its legacy, sporty, colorful and quality apparel, shoes and accessories to the already illustrious range of brands that wardrobe has to offer”.

“We are extremely busy as people are pouring in and have huge love for the brand,” exclaimed Mr. Shahid of US POLO Packages Mall Branch.

Mr. Aqeel expressed that as a distributor and master franchisee we are planning to open USPA stores in Karachi and Islamabad besides opening more stores in Lahore.

