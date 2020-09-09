US polls, new phase begins on Sept 29

Imran Yaqub Dhillon

Special correspondent

New York

With less than eight weeks until Election Day, U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are taking polar opposite approaches to campaigning during the pandemic and the differences amount to much more than political theater.

After completion of the initial phase of nomination of candidates by political parties for the US presidential election, the new phase begins on September 29 with the first presidential debate. Republican President Donald Trump is running against his Democratic rival and former Vice President Joe Biden in the November 3 presidential election. The first presidential debate between the two candidates will take place on September 29. Earlier, the two candidates presented their preliminary arguments during recent visits to Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and North Carolina. The second debate will be on October 7 and the third on October 15. These debates will be broadcast live on TV channels.

Regarding the debates, observers say that both the candidates are equal, so a very strong debate is expected. Observers say that during the presidential debate, it is necessary to see what the candidates say. What is their style and what policy will they present?

According to different polls Biden has little edge on his opponent presidential candidate Donald Trump but Republicans candidate has much time to match this narrow gape.