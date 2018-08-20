US policy of sanctions need revamping

Jawayria Malik

In another move to undermine a key trust-building measure, Trump Administration has suspended International Military Education Training Programme for Pakistani officers after cutting security aid a few months back. This move has aroused criticism among official circles in the US arguing that the ties built by bringing foreign military officers to the United States pay long-term dividends. A former US special representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan, Dan Feldman has called the move “very short-sighted and myopic”. There are legitimate concerns that economic constraints like restrictions on IMF bailout, slashing economic aid, military sanctions, etc. could push Pakistan military closer to China or Russia. As already Russia and Pakistan are into an agreement that would allow Pakistani military officers to train at Russian institutes. International Military Education Training Programme courses withstood poor relations between the two countries in the past and cutting off such exchanges would be counter-productive. Such restrictions are not new and had been part of US tactics to exert undue pressure on Pakistan since 1955.

US had established diplomatic relations with Pakistan on Oct 20, 1947, but a more practical cooperation between the two countries started after signing the Baghdad Pact or Central Treaty Organization in February 1953. The US promised Pakistan generous military and economic aid packages in case later signs the Baghdad Pact. First Pakistani premier Liaquat Ali Khan’s visit to Washington instead of Moscow in 1951 not only made US excited but also earned Pakistan nearly $50 million in grants, $19 million in defence assistance and $ five million in cash or commercial purchases between 1955 and 1965.

It was during the 1965 Pak-India war when the US military aid to Pakistan was suspended for the first time and second time during 1971 Pak-India war. In 1972, Pakistan started receiving aid from Washington as a reward to facilitate the then US president Nixon’s visit to China for the first time. Again in April 1979, the US cut off its military assistance to Pakistan for the third time under the 1977 Symington amendment to the US Foreign Assistance Act of 1961.

In December 1979, Soviet invasion of Afghanistan converted both US and Pakistan into natural allies. During that period the United States provided billions of dollars in aid to Pakistan to be funneled to the Mujahideen and guerilla fighters that resisted the Soviet occupation. Restrictions under the Symington Amendment on military assistance to Pakistan were also waived off by the US congress in March 1986 and the two countries further agreed on a multi-year (1988-93) $4 billion economic development and security assistance programme. It is notable that the US aid basically swelled from $60 million in economic and development assistance in 1979 to more than $600 million a year in the mid-1980s and the military aid was in addition to the $3.1 billion economic assistance for Islamabad. But as soon as the Soviet troops withdrew from Afghanistan in 1990, US military assistance was again suspended under the provisions of the Pressler Amendment. As per the Larry Pressler-proposed amendment, the then US president was required to annually certify to the congress that Pakistan did not possess the nuclear weapons.

Following Pakistan’s successful nuclear tests in May 1998, the United States responded by suspending virtually all assistance to the country under the Glenn Amendment. When Gen Pervez Musharraf took over in 1999, the US government put another set of sanctions on Pakistan under the Foreign Appropriate Act. Under that act, only funds for refugees and counter-narcotics assistance were given to flow but curbs were imposed on economic assistance and loans to Pakistan. After 9/11, the United States lifted sanctions and renewed its aid programmes as Pakistani cooperation became vital in the war on terror.

In subsequent years, the Obama administration also withheld more than one-third of all military assistance to Pakistan – an aid envelope worth $800 million (£498m) — and that too without the approval from the then US Congress. The withheld aid included funding for military equipment and reimbursements for selected Pakistani security expenditures including a payment of $300m for counterinsurgency programmes. For all the talks of Pakistan and the United States being strategic allies in the war on terrorism, the two countries remained a pickely pair with both sides suspicious of each other. Holding back the $800 million aid at that moment meant further worsening of ties between the two countries. Out of that held back an amount about $300 million from the trimmed aid was intended to reimburse Pakistan for the cost of deploying troops along the Pak-Afghan border. It has disappointed all the factions of Pakistani society as they were paying dearly for US’ war on terror for almost a decade then.

Suspension of US aid to Pakistan in its most difficult times has emerged as a trademark of US’ policy towards Pakistan. Resultantly, US gained nothing much out of it but losing credibility as a reliable ally that cannot be trusted by Pakistan. The US has lost its credibility due to its double-dealings and inconsistent relations with Pakistan.

The US needs to realize that it needs Pakistan more than the Pakistan needs it. Pakistan would always remain an undeniably crucial partner in the US-led operations in Afghanistan. In simple words, the United States cannot hope to navigate an end to the Afghan war and defeat Al-Qaeda without the assistance of Pakistan. Since cooperation cannot be coerced by punitive actions.

