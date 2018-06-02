US policy in Asia

After the fall of Berlin Wall, Francis Fukuyama (American writer and political theorist) wrote an essay titled “The end of history”. In that piece, he said that there was only one form of government that was democracy. America has always been taking credit as the saviour of democracy and has attacked the Middle East only to restore democracy there. But it is period of technology and everyone knows the ambitions of the USA as it never wanted permanent peace in the world. Afghanistan is a daring example. Similarly, President Trump has denounced Iran nuclear deal and threatened to impose hard sanctions on Iran. Mr Trump has also rejected a proposal of meeting with President of North Korea. The main goals of America are to neutralize Iran’s influence from the Middle East, to counter China’s emerging power by supporting China’s periphery countries to create hindrances in front of resurgent Russia. Similarly, Israel always has remained blue eyed for the US. On May 14, America violated the UN resolutions on Palestine by transferring her embassy from Tal Aviv to Jerusalem. In Indian Ocean and South China Sea, the US backs India, Japan, South Korea and the Philippines to check China. Violation of international treaties and pacts should be condemned with actions on an immediate basis. Sanctity of the territory of any sovereign country should be protected.

MUHAMMAD HAYAT WASSAN

Khairpur Mirs, Sindh

