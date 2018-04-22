US policies imperil global growth, confidence & investment: PEW

ISLAMABAD : The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Sunday said that policies of United States (US) have threatened global growth rate, confidence and investment. The policy of settling trade dispute by using tariffs as a weapon will not work as it has endangered millions of jobs worldwide, it said.

President PEW, Murtaza Mughal said that poor nations will pay the price of the trade war between America and China initiated by the US President Donald Trump.

He said that global economic contraction will create uncertainty and may pose a threat to the peace, therefore, tensions between two major economic should not be taken lightly.

Murtaza Mughal said that US policies have undermined global institutions like IMF and WTO while investors are uncertain about America.

The tensions have suspended an investment of 400 billion dollars in the US and China while the stalled investments in Europe, Asia, and Africa etc. cannot be calculated at this juncture.

US companies have invested 256 billion dollars in China while Chinese companies have invested around 140 billion dollars in the US which is under risk.

He said that initially the US seems to be facing more losses and it is impossible for her to win this war, therefore, issues should be settled through dialogue.

Pakistani policymakers should analyze the situation and make a strategy which suits our own interests, he demanded.

Orignally published by INP