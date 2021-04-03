US police officer killed after car rams security barrier at Capitol complex

WASHINGTON – An officer of the US was killed after a car rammed into a barricade at the Capitol complex, which houses government buildings with tight security, in Washington DC on Friday.

Another officer who was deployed at the checkpoint was also injured in the incident. He was shifted to hospital where he has been declared out of danger.

After hitting the car into the blockade, the attacker exited his vehicle, wielding a knife when he was shot and killed by the police officer.

Yogananda Pittman, acting chief of the U.S. Capitol Police, said the suspect rammed the vehicle into the officers, then hit a barricade and came out of the vehicle, lunging at them with a knife.

“It is with a very, very heavy heart that I announce one of our officers has succumbed to his injuries,” she said while addressing a press conference.

Police identified the deceased officer as William “Billy” Evans, who was serving the force for 18 years and father of two children.

“It does not appear to be terrorism-related but obviously we’ll continue to investigate,” said Robert Contee, acting chief of the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington.

President Joe Biden has expressed condolence over the killing of the police officer.

“I want to express the nation’s gratitude to the Capitol Police, the National Guard Immediate Response Force, and others who quickly responded to this attack. As we mourn the loss of yet another courageous Capitol Police officer, I have ordered that the White House flags be lowered to half-staff,” he said.

International media organizations have named the suspect as 25-year-old Noah Green. An investigation into the matter has been launched.

The incident came after nearly three month when thousands of supporters of then-President Donald Trump overran the Capitol complex.

It was the worst security threat at the Capitol since that day, when scores of Capitol police were wounded, one was killed and two others later committed suicide.