US planted seeds of radicalization in region: Ahsan

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal says Pakistan would not tolerate attack on its self-respect and police and other security agencies would respond befittingly if any attempt was made to create unrest in the country.

He was addressing a ceremony at Police Lines Islamabad where a batch of police demonstrated its anti riot skills after completion of training.

Referring to the tweet of the American President, the Minister said it amounts to making mockery of sacrifices of Pakistan in the war against terror. The Interior Minister said Pakistan is still struggling to cope with the consequences of American policies in this region. He said the United States policies are to be blamed for radicalization, proliferation of weapons and drugs, terrorism, extremism and poverty in the region.

“I want to remind the US that these thorns are your inventions,” said Iqbal. “As soon as the war against the Soviets ended, you withdrew and went home without thinking what your radicalizing of Afghanistan to create an anti-Soviet narrative would lead to. The seeds of the extremist views you used to win that war weren’t going to suddenly start producing computer chips: they were going to breed terrorism and extremism.”

“The Pakistani nation is still paying for those seeds that you planted,” he said.

He said Pakistan is the biggest stakeholder of peace in Afghanistan and wants elimination of terrorism from that country. He questioned as to what the United States has done for 3.5 million Afghan refugees still on Pakistani soils.

On this occasion, the Interior Minister announced a number of measures to improve performance of Islamabad Capital Territory Police and transform it into a citizen friendly force.

The Minister announced that approval would soon be got from the Finance Ministry for raising a 2,000 strong Anti-Riot Police that would be fully dedicated to deal with riots and violent demonstrations.

He said provinces have already rolled out Rapid Response Forces under National Action Plan. First batch of Rapid Response Force of Islamabad Police would roll out next week and another batch would be rolled out during the next few weeks.